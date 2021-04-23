The Emporia High baseball team split a pair of games with Topeka High on the road Wednesday evening, getting skunked in the first game 7-0 before staving off a Trojan comeback in game two to win 10-8.
Topeka 7, Emporia 0 (Game 1)
While the Spartans nearly matched the Trojans’ six hits with five of their own, they were never able to put those hits together to get anything on the scoreboard.
Emporia was held off the basepaths until the top of the fourth when Camden Kirmer singled to lead off the inning, but the next three Spartans were all retired, leaving Kirmer stranded at third base.
The Spartans had a chance to score in the fifth inning when Bobby Trujillo picked up a leadoff double. However, he was thrown out at home when Cam Geitz doubled two batters later. Geitz would also be stranded in scoring position.
Two more hits came in the top of the seventh but a fielder’s choice and a pair of strikeouts preserved the shutout for Topeka.
Kadyn Williams got the start on the mound and took the loss, going five complete innings while giving up seven runs (four earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Chance Gilpin pitched one inning and retired the Trojans in order on 13 pitches.
Bobby Trujillo was the lone Spartan with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 from the plate with a double. Kirmer, Williams, Geitz and Logan Thomas had the other Spartan hits.
Emporia — 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; 0; — 0; 6; 3
Topeka — 3; 0; 0; 1; 3; 0; X; — 7; 6; 1
Emporia 10, Topeka 8 (Game 2)
The Spartans bounced back with a win in game two, using a seven-run sixth inning to build a late lead that would prove insurmountable.
The score was knotted at 3-3 after Topeka scored two in the bottom of the fifth. Emporia took advantage of five walks and a hit-by-pitch in the top of the sixth, combining those free bases with three hits to jump back in front 10-3. All seven Spartan runs in the sixth came with two outs.
Topeka pulled back a run in the bottom of the sixth and clawed within 10-8 in the bottom of the seventh before Emporia finally slammed the door on the Trojans’ rally.
Starting pitcher Ethan Garate claimed the win, pitching six full innings and allowing four runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and five walks.
Gilpin and Geitz tag-teamed the bottom of the seventh for Emporia.
The top third of the Spartan order each had two-hit games, with Kirmer driving in one run, Garate driving in two and Williams driving in three.
Chance Gilpin also registered two hits and two RBIs in the game. He and Williams had the Spartans’ two extra-base hits, both of which were doubles.
Emporia is now 5-5 on the year with a doubleheader scheduled at Ottawa on Friday afternoon.
Emporia — 3; 0; 0; 0; 0; 7; 0; — 10; 10; 1
Topeka — 0; 0; 1; 0; 2; 1; 4; — 8; 10; 0
