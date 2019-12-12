Members of the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education reviewed a K-12 enrollment and demographic report during a regularly-scheduled meeting Wednesday evening.
Associate Executive Director of Assessment and Accountability Ryan Karjala reported a slight drop in overall district enrollment for the 2019-20 school year. The number was down by just more than 30 students, bringing the total school population to 4,116. Despite the decrease, several buildings reported small jumps in enrollment from last year including Riverside, Timmerman and Walnut elementaries; Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School. The biggest gainer was Riverside with an increase of 19 students while William Allen White Elementary suffered the biggest drop at 33 students.
“The headcount is just a number we get through PowerSchool,” Karjala said. “That’s the kids that were enrolled in our schools, attended classes and things like that. Then we have our auditing day headcount, which is also called our Sept. 20 count. You’ll see numbers in there today which might change slightly when we get our audit back — which is in December, I believe … These numbers are a good starting spot.”
Karjala also reported an increase in the percentage of students on free and reduced lunches — a figure now up to 62.7 percent from 59.2 percent last year. The rate was the highest since the 2014-15 school year when more than 67 percent of students received the designation.
“They set new income guidelines [for free and reduced lunches] each year,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib said. “We don’t receive those until about July, which is really close to when we start enrollment. The parents fill out the forms right about the time we figure out the guidelines based on income averages, poverty and things like that.”
While board members were happy to see the current rate lower than those in the past, all agreed the percentage was still much too high. Superintendent Kevin Case said USD 253 would need to continue looking at ways to collaborate with local organizations — such as Communities in Schools and CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness — to help combat not only the financial aspects of the problem, but the social aspects as well.
“We have several programs at the elementary level, and at the secondary level we have things like the [Jobs for America’s Graduates] program to address aspects of poverty,” Case said. “It’s a program that works with students who may have concerns about graduating from school … From a food standpoint, we’re addressing these needs with things as simple as the second-chance breakfast, which we started this year at the high school. It allows kids that come in late or whatever else to have that opportunity to start their day off with some food. Overall, it’s definitely something that needs to be addressed as a community issue, too. We do a great job of providing resources, but I also think the community is extremely supportive of our students as well.”
A full copy of the 2019-20 enrollment report can be accessed online at usd253.org/student-demographics.
During the meeting, the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education also:
• Accepted a donation from the Village PTO to Village Elementary to offset the cost of transportation for field trips.
• Accepted and matched a $600 grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission to support Amanda Arevalo’s Arts Integration Program for at Logan Avenue Elementary.
• Accepted a $1,000 donation from Emporia State Federal Credit Union to Emporia High School to offset the cost of student planners.
• Accepted a $1,000 donation from Edward Jones to be used in the support of EHS athletics.
• Accepted a $2,000 donation from BP Cattle Co. to be used in the support of the EHS girl’s basketball team.
• Approved revisions to the 2020-2021 Emporia Middle School course catalog.
• Approved the disposal of the following surplus technology items via internet auction: 78 access points, seven accessories, eight cameras, 29 desktop computers, 18 laptop computers, 80 monitors, six printers, three projectors, 23 switches, seven tablets, three televisions and eight universal power supplies.
