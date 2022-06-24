Maria Socorro Chavira de Zapata (aka Coco), 78, died Sunday, June 19, 2022. Socorro was born in Progreso, San Luis Potosi, Mexico and has lived and worked in the United States since the age of 14. She lived in Chicago, IL, Albuquerque, MN, Brownsville, TX, San Antonio, TX, and over 50 years in Emporia, KS. Socorro worked for about 40 years at IBP/Tyson. She spent her last 13.5 years taking care of her two grandchildren in Wichita, KS. Socorro was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Emporia, KS.
Preceded in death by her parents, Jose Chavira and Isabel Ambriz Parra; husband, Silvano Zapata Jordan; brother and sister-in-law, Salvador (Teresa Zuniga Ortega) Garcia Ambriz; and cousin, Hipolito Ambriz Jimenez. Survivors include her son, Joaquin (Megan) Zapata of Wichita, KS; and her two grandchildren, Isabel Doratea Zapata and Luca Melano Zapata.
Please contact Joaquin Zapata to inquire about memorial donations. Downing & Lahey Mortuary – West Chapel. Share tributes online at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.