No serious damage was reported after the Emporia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 121 S. West St. Thursday.
Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said when fire personnel arrived they did observe smoke coming from the eaves of the house on the first floor and were able to make entry.
"We were able to find a small fire in the kitchen," he said. "It was a trash can burning a small fire and we were able to extinguish that pretty quickly."
Conley said it was determined that improperly disposed of materials had been the cause of the fire. Light damage due to smoke throughout the house was observed, but no other damage was sustained.
He commended the quick activation of a 911 call once the fire began for preventing the situation from becoming worse than it was.
"Any time somebody chooses to burn anything, whether it's cigarettes or incense or matches, or they light a candle, or anything like that, we always encourage people to ensure that they are out completely by either smothering it or running it under water," Conley said. "We commend people for early activation of 911 which was a key factor in this call. It will get us on the scene a lot faster and that will able to help us get the fire put out before it will grow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.