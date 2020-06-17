Emporia City Commissioners appointed Jon Geitz as their commission representative to the newly-formed Fire/EMS Task Force for Capital Improvement Wednesday evening.
The task force is being developed to study the improvement needs of Emporia's Fire and EMS departments, and will focus on financial expenditures that may go beyond the city's five-year budget. It will be comprised of representatives from both the city and county commission, as well as city and county staff members and fire and EMS officials.
Geitz said the city's improvement budget has included lines for new equipment and remodeling at the fire stations to house that new equipment. Commissioners were face with a choice on whether to move forward with needed improvements in order to purchase that equipment or to remove the items from the budget entirely.
"This is just a task force ... working with EMS and our fire [department] and just trying to figure out if there's a need to improve our fire coverage and fire stations, what those needs look like," he said, adding that the challenge then would be to find the solution on paying for those needs. "When you're talking about a major renovation to a fire station, that's not really a part of our five-year capital improvement budget."
And Emporia's two fire stations are both in need of some work. Fire Station No. 1, located at 120 E. 5th Ave., was built in the 1940s, and Fire Station No. 2, located at 1415 Industrial Rd., was built in the 1970s.
"It's more important than our five-year plan," Geitz said. "We need to do this but we haven't really said what 'this' is. I think it's really important to define the need and to define the manner that we will address that need."
Commissioners also overrode a ruling by the State Historic Preservation Office that would have disallowed some window and facade work to be done on the Cradle to Career Literacy Center building, located at 713 Commercial St. Because the building is located in Emporia's Downtown Historic District, SHPO was recommending that the windows not be removed and replaced. City officials have the authority, however, to override that ruling provided it was determined that no other options were available to move forward.
"When part of the downtown was designated as a state historical district, it allowed some of those businesses to apply for tax credits when they do improvements to their buildings," Geitz said. "One of the caveats to that is they can't make substantial changes without going through state approval. In this case the applicant wanted to change the windows, which could be decades — if not multiple decades old— and replace them with aluminum-frame windows that are probably more energy efficient and would make the building match its neighbors. I's just a step to maintain our historic district."
Commissioners also accepted a $167,000 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant that will be used to fund the community's CARES Act projects. The bulk of the funds — $132,000 — will be used for economic development and microloan grants, and the remaining $35,000 is reserved for meals programs.
Commissioners closed the meeting by paying special recognition to City Manager Mark McAnarney, who celebrated his 60th birthday Wednesday. McAnarney was presented with a plaque, proclaiming the day to be "his" day and honored with a small reception following the meeting.
"I didn't see this coming," McAnarney said.
They also:
^Recognized Skylar Beatty, Max Piper, Caleb Schmid, Leon Bryson and Thomas Halleran for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
^Approved an ordinance for a planned unit development at 2910 W. Highway 50. The plan will allow for the installation of standalone storage units made from storage containers to be installed onsite, as well as the installation of climate-controlled storage inside of the existing building.
