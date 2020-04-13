Good morning! Your Monday will stay on the chilly side, with temperatures in the 30s through noon and some cloud cover. Highs may reach the upper 40s by this afternoon.
Our top stories from the weekend:
Kansas Supreme Court invalidates revocation of Kelly's executive order -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_5122d10e-7c67-11ea-bbe6-8f30fdc5ea5d.html
Matfield Green gets new 'Next 5 Exits' sign -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/cln/article_9db4cad4-79d0-11ea-9a73-9335e732ff61.html
Two injured in late night rollover on KTA -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_f4e5045e-7cbe-11ea-87ad-37c2fd41783d.html
Top national stories:
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 19 people -
https://apnews.com/a7b924a128d7d0847784b75d8da98db1
Smithfield closes South Dakota pork plant due to coronavirus -
Your uplifting story for today:
People Are Buying Stamps And Praising Mail Carriers After The US Postal Service Said It Needs A Coronavirus Bailout -
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/lamvo/save-us-postal-service-coronavirus-twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.