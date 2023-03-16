Robert (Bob) M. Moews, 79, of Emporia, Kansas, died Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Homestead of Eudora, Eudora, KS.
Bob was born July 17, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Charles Edward and Helen (Jenkins) Moews. He was a career music teacher with a custom haying and combining business in the 1980s. He was an active member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Emporia, participating in the church choir for a number of years and volunteering with the John & Frances Ice Soup Kitchen. He enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, following the Kansas State University marching band and football team, visiting with high school aged youth, and doing lawn work at the home.
On August 12, 1977, Bob married Dawn VanTuyl at Piqua, KS. He is survived by his wife of Emporia; his son, Albert Moews and grandsons, Jackson and Alexander Moews of Lawrence; first cousins, David Wilson and wife Kathy of Rossville, and Diane Wilson and husband Brian of Overland Park; six nieces, one nephew, cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Bob began his music career by studying the tenor saxophone as a fifth grader in the Louisburg Elementary school. In 1962, he entered Kansas State University where he continued his study of both the tenor and alto saxophones while participating in the KSU marching band and the basketball pep band for the next four years. He graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education. During his 34 years in public education, Bob had the opportunity to build 3 solid band programs. He taught at Auburn Jr. High School, Basehor, and Yates Center in two different time periods. A hearing loss in 1980 resulted in his leaving education, but he returned 10 years later in a different capacity – a student-at-risk program supervisor in the Altoona-Midway school district. He returned to the Yates Center district to work with the at-risk program there, but four years later, former band students who were serving on the local board of education asked him to return to the music department to bring a love of music and the pride of participating in a successful music program to the students of Yates Center. He retired from that position in the spring of 2006. However, by October of that year, he had taken a long-term substitute position in the music department of the North Lyon County school district. The position became a permanent one and Bob taught there until his retirement in 2012. He shared his love of the KSU music program with his students as he strove to hold them to the high standards he learned in his years there. One of the highlights of his musical career was being asked to be a guest conductor of the KSU Wind Ensemble, Wind Symphony, and Concert Band at their May 3, 2015 concert.
Bob was certified as a K-12 music teacher and taught all grade levels throughout the course of his career. His real love was high school band. He also served as an unofficial mentor to all students, whether they were in his music program or not.
Cremation is planned. Rosary will be held on Friday, March 17, at 7:00 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Visitation will follow. The funeral will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodson USD #366 Band Department or North Lyon County USD #251 Music Department. Donations may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Condolences may be sent through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
