Monico C. Ortiz born Monday, April 1, 1940 in Doctor Arroyo Nuevo Leon Mexico, passed away in his home Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after a long fought battle with cancer. He met his beloved wife Juanita S. Ortiz as teenagers. Married for 65 years, together they had 8 sons.
Monico, a retiree of Emporia State University, loved attending auctions, where he acquired many of his antiques and unique items. He never missed his daily trip to the neighborhood gas station from where he enjoyed his large cup of coffee. Many knew him for being generous and never turning his back to someone in need.
Mr. Ortiz is preceded in death by sons, Armando, Arnoldo, and Mario Ortiz. He is survived by his wife, Juanita and his sons, Alfredo, Ramiro, Edelmiro, Abel, and Daniel Ortiz.
No services are planned at this time.
