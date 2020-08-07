Kansas City, Missouri — A former Emporia State University football player who had his left leg amputated from the knee down after he was unintentionally shot by a teammate in 2018 has filed suit against the gun manufacturer and Bass Pro Shops.
According to a written release received Friday, Brady Legal and Shamberg Johnson & Bergman — a law firm based out of Kansas City, Missouri — filed a product liability lawsuit on behalf of Marquise Johnson against gun manufacturer Beretta Corp., Fabbrica D’Armi Pietro Beretta, and Bass Pro Shops.
Johnson, 21, from Independence, was shot while riding as a passenger in a teammate's car on Aug. 16, 2018 in downtown Emporia. The driver possessed a Beretta handgun and removed the magazine from the handgun, assuming this would prevent the gun from firing "to show it off to his teammates."
The gun discharged, hitting Johnson in the left thigh. He was taken by private vehicle to Newman Regional Health and then transferred to Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka. Johnson underwent two surgeries before doctors amputated his left leg below the knee.
"As a result of the gun design, the shooter thought the gun was unloaded after the ammunition magazine had been removed, although a bullet remained in its chamber," the release said. "That bullet entered Marquise Johnson’s left leg, prematurely ending his football career. The gun lacked multiple safety features, including a magazine disconnect, that would have prevented the gun from firing when the magazine was removed."
Johnson is filing a product liability lawsuit against gun manufacturer Beretta Corp. and Fabbrica D’Armi Pietro Beretta for designing a defective and unreasonably dangerous handgun that failed to include a magazine disconnect safety and/or other reasonable safety measures that would have prevented his injury. Brady Legal stated that magazine disconnect was invented more than 100 years ago to prevent these types of incidents from occurring — "when someone thinks that a gun is unloaded because the magazine has been removed, yet a round remains in the firing chamber."
Brady Legal Chief Counsel Jonathan Lowy said the purpose of the suit was to increase gun safety measures.
“Unintentional shootings like Marquise Johnson’s are preventable, and they should be prevented," Lowy said. "Like any other product, guns can and should be made as safe as possible, to make injuries less likely. Marquise is bringing this lawsuit because he does not want what happened to him to happen to anyone else. There are many reasonable safety measures that could and should be included in handguns that would prevent precisely this kind of unintentional shooting with guns that people believe are unloaded. Some of these safety features have been around for over 100 years. We look forward to proving Marquise’s case in court, and ensuring that guns are made safer for gun owners, their families, and people they come into contact with.”
Co-counsel David Morantz said the suit was not "anti-gun" or "contrary to the Second Amendment." Gun safety was the chief concern.
"The defendants consciously chose to forego important safety mechanisms in the design of this firearm, which, ultimately, led to Marquise’s injuries," Morantz said. "Companies, especially gun companies, must not needlessly endanger the public, and the defendants’ choices in this matter endanger all of us every day and ultimately led to Marquise’s catastrophic injuries. We look forward to obtaining full and fair justice for Marquise.”
The case will be heard in court in Lyon County. Johnson, is seeking monetary damages and injunctive relief from Beretta Corp and Fabricca "for designing and bringing to market, and from Bass Pro Shops for selling, a handgun that is defective, leaving innocent parties like Johnson at risk."
According to the law firm, Brady has represented victims of gun industry negligence for over 30 years, and has won over $60 million in settlements and verdicts in cases brought by Brady for victims and survivors. Brady also has won landmark precedents holding that gun companies can be held legally responsible for the damage caused by their irresponsible business practices, and has forced gun dealers and manufacturers to reform their practices to prevent sales of guns to dangerous people. Brady has won victories in the Supreme Courts of Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Indiana, Alaska, and appellate and trial courts in California, Florida, Mississippi, New York, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and other states.
(2) comments
Maybe the gun owner should of known how to handle his firearm or not even own one or be in possession of it since he didnt know how to safely handle the firearm .
Lawsuits like this are bull. Is the manufacturer libel? To me no, to the liberal public yes. Certainly the seller isn't. Tory reform is surely necessary. Everyday some ambulance chaser costs us all money.
