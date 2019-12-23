The Emporia High wrestling team has certainly come a long way in a short amount of time through the eyes of head coach Brook Medrano.
That’s not to say there still won’t be a tremendous amount of expected strides after the winter break either, but the Spartans finished their first semester on a very high note, winning the Emporia Winter Classic on Saturday afternoon at EHS.
Out of 16 competitors, E-High earned a pair of first place finishes, four runners up, three third place medals and a fourth place honor.
“I’m honest with my guys,” Medrano said. “They understand I don’t have a bunch of state champions. But I have a whole bunch of state placers — and that’s what wins state championships as a team. To watch them maybe be able to battle through the back door and come that high, that’s amazing to me. It shows a lot of their character and we can work with that.
“We’ll just keep getting more in the finals as the year goes on.”
The top two placers were Lukas Hainline at 113 pounds, who defeated Burlingame’s Conner Collins by fall in the championship round. Freshman Xerarch Tungjaroenkul finished with a 11-1 decision against Lawrence-Free State’s Lou Fincher, who placed fourth in 6A State last season.
Medrano said Hainline’s toughest rival, at times, is his own belief.
“I think sometimes he beats himself, (struggling) to believe in what he’s done,” Medrano said. “I believe in him and when he does (starts believing in himself), he’s very, very dangerous — and it showed (today).”
There were similar thoughts for the promise that Tungjaroenkul put on display.
“He’s an old soul, he’s not scared to be in those grinding matches,” Medrano said of Tungjaroenkul. “He’s already knocked off three or four of the best in the state in all classes. He’s definitely a contender and I think come February he should be on the top of that podium as long as he keeps working hard like he’s doing. Our room is just pushing each other and these young kids stepping up like they are, I’m a proud coach for sure.”
The Spartan freshman was also voted as the Most Outstanding Wrestler on the day by attending coaches.
“It’s pretty exciting because it’s my first year of wrestling in high school (and) I’m trying to prove what I can do,” he said.
Among the second places were seniors Whitney Hall, who had been unbeaten on the day before Burlingame’s Dane Whalen defeated him by fall in the final round. Johnny Castanon also placed second at the 285-pound bracket. Bobby Trujillo joined the second-place finishes, winning each of his first four matches by fall at 182 pounds. Ethan Garate also came in second, only behind Uniontown’s Zach Franklin in the championship match.
In the 120-pound field, David Tucker placed third, defeating Lawrence Free-State’s Ezra Birdashaw with a 10-5 decision.
TeShawn Ervin placed third at 152 pounds, beating Chase County’s Cory Owen in the championship round. Darin Neal also took third at 196, picking up a pair of early pins before falling to Wichita Southeast’s Ammean Soureshjani.
Josue Palomares was fourth picking up a pair of wins in the consolation bracket before dropping a 9-4 major decision to Lawrence’s Jack Elsten. Braden Criger was fifth, getting a pin of Goddard’s Noah Doud in their final bout.
David Schaefer also was fifth at 126 pounds.
“They showed a lot of heart,” Tungjaroenkul said of his team. “I think we could work some on conditioning, but I really liked the way they performed.”
EHS overall had 175.5 team points, while Hutchinson wa second with 140.
“We kind of put them through a meat-grinder,” Medrano said of the early-season schedule. “We go to Ark City, we see Maize, Kapaun, Ark City, Newkirk, Oklahoma — we see some tough teams. We go to Eudora. (We are) just really inexperienced at the varsity level. I think they’re starting to finally believe in themselves and show that the hard work ... competing and staying in every match (even when) sometimes they don’t go your way. I’m proud of them. They’re starting to gut things out and you can see the confidence building and as long as we can keep improving.”
The Spartans will return to the mat on January 2 when they host a dual with Spring Hill.
Chase County wrestlers 12th at Emporia
The Chase County Bulldogs had three wrestlers participate at the Emporia Winter Classic on Saturday, picking up one third and two fourth place finishers while placing 12th as a team.
At 126 pounds, Trint Rogers won third, earning a 10-2 decision over Hutchinson’s Alex Eldredge in his final match of the day. Cory Owen was fourth in the field at 152 pounds, falling to Emporia High’s TeShawn Ervin in the third-place match.
Cael Budke was fourth at 170 pounds, defeating Lawrence-Free State’s Austin Burenheide 7-5 in the consolation semifinals before being pinned by KC Schlagle’s Phoenix Downs in the third place match.
