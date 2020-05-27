Joyce Stolfus died Tuesday,
February 18, 2020 at the
Emporia Presbyterian Manor
at the age of 91. Cremation has
occurred. Inurnment will be in
the Memorial Lawn Cemetery
at a private gathering of her
children. A memorial service
to celebrate her life will be
planned for next summer.
Margaret Joyce Stolfus
was born in Anthony, Kansas on June 28, 1928, the
daughter of Carl and Peggy (O’Leary) Mardis. She
attended grade and high school in Anthony before
moving to Emporia, where she studied at Emporia
State University in 1946. She married, and was
preceded in death by her husbands, David Morris,
Arthur Sterling, and Lee R. Stolfus, Jr. She was also
preceded in death by her brother, Hollis Mardis and
sister-in-law, Margaret Mardis.
She is survived by her son, David (Connie)
Morris, Glendale, AZ; daughters, Peggy (Robin)
Buerge, Tulsa, OK, Diana Goll (Bob Chilson),
Topeka, KS, and Teresa (Greg) Lyon, Emporia, KS;
brother, Galen (Darlene) Mardis, Raymore, MO;
sister-in-law, Charlotte Mardis, Ponca City, OK; and
grandchildren, Austin (Brittany) Buerge, Tulsa,
OK, Lindsay (Brandon) Damas, Plano, TX, Molly
(Ryan) Glauser, Glendale, AZ, David (Cyndi) Goll,
Midland, TX, Alisha Lyon, Houston, TX, Andrew
(Sarah) Lyon, Baldwin City, KS, Alexander (Kirstee)
Lyon, Emporia, KS, Dylan Morris (Marian Kennedy),
Greenville, SC, Sonny Morris (Trina Pennino),
Pompano Beach, FL, and Kenyon (Tim) Smith, Tulsa,
OK. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren.
Joyce was a treasured mother, grandmother,
wife, sister, daughter and friend. She was
truly extraordinary, in that, not only was she a
grandmother who baked cookies and crocheted
wonderful afghans, she was also a grandmother who
wore hot pink Nike Airs and wasn’t afraid to speak
her mind! She was known as much for her outspoken
character as she was for her fierce love of her family.
Her marriage to Lee in 1967 lasted 47 years, until
they were separated by his death in 2014. Together,
they went through the tribulations of blending a
family of four teenagers. Through many years of
love and perseverance, the patchwork family became
seamless in the eyes of their 10 grandchildren.
Joyce refused to use the word “step” in describing
relationships and made all her children and
grandchildren feel like they were her own.
Joyce and Lee’s greatest pride was their family, but
they also promoted pride in city, state and country.
She and Lee were devoted to spending time with
their kids and grandchildren who lived in their
beloved, Emporia, as well as making many trips to
visit family living in Oklahoma and Arizona. They
were also avid fans of Kansas State University, where
Lee earned an engineering degree after WWll. They
eventually influenced five of their grandchildren to
attend college there. Joyce was known for her K-State
Christmas tree and wearing purple nail polish during
football season!
Joyce was also a lifelong artist, creating works in
many mediums. She owned a ceramic shop called
DiJo’s with her dear friend, Dixie Haley, in the 1970s.
She was also a painter and continued to create stilllife
paintings into her 90s. Many of her paintings,
ceramic pieces, and crochet rugs and blankets can
be found in her families’ homes and at Presbyterian
Manor of Emporia, where she lived her final years.
Joyce enjoyed home-making and truly made her
home a comfortable place where everyone enjoyed
spending time. Whether it was a one-on-one visit
on the porch swing, or a houseful of company, she
always created an atmosphere of fun and ease. She
and Lee hosted many gatherings, and every year on
Christmas Eve there was a family party, complete
with a visit from Santa Claus himself!
Joyce was an animal lover and philanthropist,
rescuing and loving many pets throughout her
lifetime. She especially loved dogs, and she enjoyed
supporting Emporia’s Buck Fund for animal welfare.
She was a member of the First Congregational
Church, and the Auxiliary of Ball-McColm Post 5,
American Legion, both of Emporia.
Joyce was always the life of the party, but will
perhaps be remembered most for her sincere and
honest way of listening to and taking care of those
she loved. She will be greatly missed by those who
loved her, too.
A memorial has been established with the church.
Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-
Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia,
Kansas 66801, which is assisting with arrangements.
Tax-deductible donations may be sent to the
Buck Fund at P.O. Box 1613 Emporia, KS 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the
funeral home website, robertsblue.com.
