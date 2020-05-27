Joyce Stolfus

Joyce Stolfus died Tuesday,

February 18, 2020 at the

Emporia Presbyterian Manor

at the age of 91. Cremation has

occurred. Inurnment will be in

the Memorial Lawn Cemetery

at a private gathering of her

children. A memorial service

to celebrate her life will be

planned for next summer.

Margaret Joyce Stolfus

was born in Anthony, Kansas on June 28, 1928, the

daughter of Carl and Peggy (O’Leary) Mardis. She

attended grade and high school in Anthony before

moving to Emporia, where she studied at Emporia

State University in 1946. She married, and was

preceded in death by her husbands, David Morris,

Arthur Sterling, and Lee R. Stolfus, Jr. She was also

preceded in death by her brother, Hollis Mardis and

sister-in-law, Margaret Mardis.

She is survived by her son, David (Connie)

Morris, Glendale, AZ; daughters, Peggy (Robin)

Buerge, Tulsa, OK, Diana Goll (Bob Chilson),

Topeka, KS, and Teresa (Greg) Lyon, Emporia, KS;

brother, Galen (Darlene) Mardis, Raymore, MO;

sister-in-law, Charlotte Mardis, Ponca City, OK; and

grandchildren, Austin (Brittany) Buerge, Tulsa,

OK, Lindsay (Brandon) Damas, Plano, TX, Molly

(Ryan) Glauser, Glendale, AZ, David (Cyndi) Goll,

Midland, TX, Alisha Lyon, Houston, TX, Andrew

(Sarah) Lyon, Baldwin City, KS, Alexander (Kirstee)

Lyon, Emporia, KS, Dylan Morris (Marian Kennedy),

Greenville, SC, Sonny Morris (Trina Pennino),

Pompano Beach, FL, and Kenyon (Tim) Smith, Tulsa,

OK. She is also survived by 15 great grandchildren.

Joyce was a treasured mother, grandmother,

wife, sister, daughter and friend. She was

truly extraordinary, in that, not only was she a

grandmother who baked cookies and crocheted

wonderful afghans, she was also a grandmother who

wore hot pink Nike Airs and wasn’t afraid to speak

her mind! She was known as much for her outspoken

character as she was for her fierce love of her family.

Her marriage to Lee in 1967 lasted 47 years, until

they were separated by his death in 2014. Together,

they went through the tribulations of blending a

family of four teenagers. Through many years of

love and perseverance, the patchwork family became

seamless in the eyes of their 10 grandchildren.

Joyce refused to use the word “step” in describing

relationships and made all her children and

grandchildren feel like they were her own.

Joyce and Lee’s greatest pride was their family, but

they also promoted pride in city, state and country.

She and Lee were devoted to spending time with

their kids and grandchildren who lived in their

beloved, Emporia, as well as making many trips to

visit family living in Oklahoma and Arizona. They

were also avid fans of Kansas State University, where

Lee earned an engineering degree after WWll. They

eventually influenced five of their grandchildren to

attend college there. Joyce was known for her K-State

Christmas tree and wearing purple nail polish during

football season!

Joyce was also a lifelong artist, creating works in

many mediums. She owned a ceramic shop called

DiJo’s with her dear friend, Dixie Haley, in the 1970s.

She was also a painter and continued to create stilllife

paintings into her 90s. Many of her paintings,

ceramic pieces, and crochet rugs and blankets can

be found in her families’ homes and at Presbyterian

Manor of Emporia, where she lived her final years.

Joyce enjoyed home-making and truly made her

home a comfortable place where everyone enjoyed

spending time. Whether it was a one-on-one visit

on the porch swing, or a houseful of company, she

always created an atmosphere of fun and ease. She

and Lee hosted many gatherings, and every year on

Christmas Eve there was a family party, complete

with a visit from Santa Claus himself!

Joyce was an animal lover and philanthropist,

rescuing and loving many pets throughout her

lifetime. She especially loved dogs, and she enjoyed

supporting Emporia’s Buck Fund for animal welfare.

She was a member of the First Congregational

Church, and the Auxiliary of Ball-McColm Post 5,

American Legion, both of Emporia.

Joyce was always the life of the party, but will

perhaps be remembered most for her sincere and

honest way of listening to and taking care of those

she loved. She will be greatly missed by those who

loved her, too.

A memorial has been established with the church.

Contributions may be sent through Roberts-Blue-

Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia,

Kansas 66801, which is assisting with arrangements.

Tax-deductible donations may be sent to the

Buck Fund at P.O. Box 1613 Emporia, KS 66801.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the

funeral home website, robertsblue.com.

