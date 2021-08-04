Head coach Seth Wheeler announced Monday the signing of 11 players to attend Emporia State and play baseball for the Hornets.
The signees include 10 transfers and one high school student. They join six other high school players and one transfer inked during the early period.
"We knew that we needed to add topline talent to our pitching staff with this recruiting class and we feel that we have a group of guys that are capable of doing just that," Wheeler said in a written release. "From a position player standpoint, we felt we needed to add versatility. This group has multiple guys that are able to play all over the field and adds much needed competitive depth."
The roster includes RHP and 2019 Emporia High School graduate Hayden Baumwart, who will transfer from Barton County Community College. Baumwart was described as a "born leader" by EHS head coach Anthony Markowitz his senior year.
Wheeler said he was excited to bring some local talent back to Emporia.
"Hayden is a local kid that we are extremely excited to bring back to Emporia," he said. "He had a great career at EHS, and with his athletic ability, competitiveness, and ability to throw strikes, his best baseball is still ahead of him."
Other recruits include Aaron Bechtel, a RHP from Wichita State. Bechtel had a 3.47 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just six walks in 17 appearances out of the bullpen for the Shockers in 2021. He set the Coffeyville Community College strikeout record with 89 strikeouts in 2019.
"Aaron has the ability to solidify the top of our pitching staff," Wheeler said. "With his track record of success at the junior college and Division I level, his competitiveness, and his drive to constantly improve, we expect Aaron to be a leader for us on the mound."
Lukas Rich was a second-team All-Jayhawk performer for Allen County College and was named the NJCAA Division I ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove winner at catcher.
"Lukas had a great career at Allen County College where he caught almost every game for three years," Wheeler said. "He brings a ton of experience to a key position. He has already been recognized as one of the best catchers in all of junior college baseball, and we expect him to only get better."
Peyton Carson made 26 appearances for Missouri State in three years with four starts during the COVID shortened 2020 season. He was the top-ranked high school left-hander in Kansas in the class of 2018 by Perfect Game.
"Peyton has electric stuff and has an unmatched drive to improve," Wheeler said. "We expect him to step in and prove to be an elite arm on our staff."
Kase Johnson was a first-team All-Jayhawk West performer at second base for Seward CC after hitting .353 with 35 RBI at the plate and 97 putouts in the field, including a part of 13 double plays.
"Kase is extremely reliable," he said. "He can play multiple positions, and had a really big year offensively where he is able to do whatever is needed of him."
The Hornets have also picked up:
- Carl Aikman - RHP - Topeka - Washburn Rural HS/Cloud CC
- Chandler Ashby - RHP - Kansas City, Mo. - Park Hill HS/Crowder CC
- Joe Daneff - INF - Kansas City, Mo. - Park Hill HS/Dodge City CC
- Kolin Demel - RHP/INF - Overland Park - Blue Valley Southwest HS/Truman State
- Brenden Tauber - OF - Omaha, Neb. - Millard West HS/Pratt CC
- Brooks Whaley - OF - St George - Rock Creek HS
