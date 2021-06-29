Special to the Gazette
The Emporia Public Library will host Dr. Dig on July 13, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the William L. White Civic Auditorium’s Little Theatre at 111 East Sixth Ave.
Participants will have the opportunity to dig through 11-million-year-old dirt to look for ancient shark teeth, which they will be able to keep. This program is appropriate for ages kindergarten and up — elementary age children must be accompanied by an adult.
Led by “Dr. Dig” — Christopher Albrecht, a fourth grade teacher from Brockport, N.Y.—this adventure will be entertaining, fun and educational. Albrecht is the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2018 New York State Teacher of the Year.
In 2019, Albrecht was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame. Albrecht published his first book, “Unconventionally Successful”, in 2020, which spent seven weeks on Amazon’s Top 100 in the genre of educational psychology.
While in Emporia, Albrecht will promote his new book, “The Rediscovery of Hope and Purpose,” which will be released this summer. The book presentation will be held at Emporia State University’s Visser Hall on July 12 at 4 p.m. The event, hosted by the National Teachers Hall of Fame, is open to the public and will be livestreamed.
For more information on this event or any other library services, please visit the library’s website at emporialibrary.org, our Facebook page or contact Robin Newell, executive director, at 620-340-6464 or newellr@emporialibrary.org.
