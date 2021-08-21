Emporia State returns precious little experience at its quarterback and running back positions in 2021, but the latent potential for some playmakers to emerge is certainly there.
Between the two positions, the Hornets have just two players who have been on the field in official competition for Emporia State. However, they have a few transfers with college football experience who will likely see playing time, as well as some young players with the opportunity to make an impact.
The Emporia State offense struggled at times in 2019, thanks in large part to its youth. The experience level hasn’t necessarily improved dramatically, but head coach Garin Higgins certainly has pieces to work with. He just needs it all to come together.
Let’s take a closer look at the Hornets’ quarterbacks and running backs.
Quarterbacks
Braden Gleason is the only quarterback on the Hornet roster who has made an official appearance in a black and gold uniform and has positioned himself well to be the starter this season.
As a freshman, he took over primary quarterbacking duties for Emporia State during the final three games of the 2019 season. He went 46 for 88 passing the ball for 543 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games that year, and added 179 yards rushing on 41 attempts.
In limited action, Gleason — now a redshirt sophomore from Muldrow, Okla. — appears to be a dual-threat quarterback with a high ceiling, although that may be tempered a bit by his relative youth. His 222 yards through the air and 81 yards on the ground against Missouri Western on Oct. 26, 2019, show that he’s capable of hurting teams with both his arm and his feet.
Gleason will be challenged for the starting role by Jack Diamond, a junior juco transfer from Northwest Oklahoma A&M. At his previous school, Diamond appeared in seven games and was 32 of 76 passing for 426 yards and six touchdowns as well as 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Not far behind them in the rearview mirror will be Chase Ricke, a redshirt freshman from Tulsa, Okla., who led his Lincoln Christan High School team to an undefeated season and a 3A state championship as a senior.
During an exhibition game this spring against Southeastern Oklahoma State, Gleason went 7 of 17 passing for 33 yards, while Diamond went 11 of 20 for 113 yards and Ricke went 7 of 17 for 83 yards, an interception and 34 rushing yards.
Gleason threw a 44-yard touchdown pass in another spring exhibition game against Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Other quarterbacks on the Hornet roster include junior Dalton Hill and freshmen Blake Anderson and Liam Thornton.
Running Backs
Redshirt sophomore running back Calvin Boyce is the lone returning running back to have played for Emporia State. The Prague, Okla., product played in all 11 games in 2019 and was the fourth-leading rusher with 149 yards and two touchdowns on 44 attempts. He also had seven receptions for 23 yards.
Canaan Brooks joins the Hornet squad this season after playing his first two years at Division I FCS South Dakota. In 2019, Brooks was the Coyotes’ third-leading rusher and played in all 12 games, picking up 524 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 114 attempts and 44 receiving yards on seven receptions.
He was the fourth-leading rusher as a freshman in 2018, tallying 169 yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries. He added six receptions for 29 yards.
During Emporia State’s spring exhibition game against Southwestern Oklahoma, Brooks had a 9-yard touchdown carry.
Other running backs for Emporia State include sophomores Billy Ross, Jr. and Jack Petz and freshmen Nic Allen, Peyton Henry, Ethan Abell, Mitch Coulson and Brayden Sloyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.