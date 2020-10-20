READING - Virginia “Ginny” Graham, 79, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Cottonwood Falls.
Virginia Van Fleet was born June 5, 1941 in El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of Glenn Roy and Doris Louise (Rollings) Van Fleet. She graduated from Blackwell High School in Blackwell, Oklahoma.
She was joined in marriage to Ellis “John” Graham, Jr. on February 26, 1994 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Ginny had worked as a licensed mental health technician in Topeka, Winfield and Wichita. She was a past board member of the Lyon County Women’s Republican Club.
She will be forever remembered by her daughter, Dawna Owens of Topeka; three sons, Robert (Melinda) Owens of Stafford, Kansas, Kevin (Carmen) Owens of North Carolina and Darin Owens of Reading; two step-daughters, Kelli Doble and Gretchen Baijnauth, both of Omaha, Nebraska and numerous grandchildren.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John and a sister.
Cremation is planned. A graveside service to be held
at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.