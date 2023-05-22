The Emporia State University campus will be closed May 25 - 26 for maintenance.
The closure will allow Evergy to shut off power to the campus for maintenance work, the university said in a written release. ESU's Information Technology department will use the opportunity to test its disaster recovery systems.
During the two-day closure, campus buildings will be closed, and all classes — both in-person and online — will be cancelled.
Campus will reopen Tuesday, May 30, after the Memorial Day holiday.
