Roberta Sue Salem, 72, died July 5, 2021, at Aldersgate Village, Topeka. She was born November 25, 1948, in Strong City, to Robert J. and Lilliefred (Youkey) Hansen. Sue graduated from Chase County High School, received her Bachelor’s degree from Baker University, Master’s degree from Iowa State University, and Doctorate’s degree from Kansas State University.
Sue was a chemistry professor at Washburn University. She enjoyed needlework and sharing her work with her friends and family.
In January 2004, she married Nagmeldin “Nagy” Salem. They shared 17 years of marriage.
Sue is survived by: husband, Nagy of Topeka; son, Robbie Winter of Topeka; daughter, Vickie Heinen and husband Jeremy; granddaughter, Wynter Heinen, all of Lenexa; and cousin, Harold Gaston and wife Kelly of Council Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Naomi Gaston; and uncle, Carl Hansen.
Private family burial will take place in Strong Township Cemetery, Strong City. Memorial donations may be made to Washburn University Endowment Fund, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
