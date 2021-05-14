Jewell M. Webb of Derby, Kansas, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita Kansas. She was 90 years of age when she passed.
Jewell was born on May 14, 1930 in Edray, West Virginia, the daughter of George P. and Icie Hansford Baxter. She married Leonard Rumford on October 19, 1948 in West Virginia. They later divorced. She married Robert M. Webb on December 5, 1979 in Emporia, Kansas. He died on November 27, 1981.
Surviving family members include: son, Michael L. (Linda) Rumford of Wichita; daughters, Shirley J. (Larry) Kennison of Marquette, Kansas, and Helen R. Rumford of Derby, Kansas; stepson, Robert Webb of Beaumont, Texas; stepdaughter, Linda Seiler of Salina, Kansas; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first son, Edwin Dwight Baxter; both husbands; her brother, George P. Baxter Jr., and half-brother, Floyd Baxter.
Jewell was the postmaster at Bushong and Wakarusa, Kansas, totaling 27 years before retiring in 1990.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 2:00, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Burial will follow at the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
