Dorine D. Harter

(May 1, 1942 - October 24, 2022)
Dorine Dilak Harter was born in Masjed-Soleman, Iran on May 1, 1942, the daughter of Andrew and Magdelata Dilak. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Harter, in 2013. They were married for nearly 40 years. She was the proud mother of 3 boys (Pierre, Derrek, Erren), the proud mother-in-law of three daughters-in-law (Kristin, Kristin, Melanie), and the proudest Nana of her 3 grandsons (Marley, Clayton, Logan) and 5 granddaughters (Layla, Sloan, Amelia, Nora, Elizabeth). She passed away on October 24, 2022. She was 80.
Dorine grew up in Urmia, Iran with her 2 sisters (Irene, Adline) and 3 brothers (Manouchehr, Cyrus, Ninus). She was a very proud Assyrian that enjoyed everything she did with her family and her extended family. She loved when they took family trips to the vineyards where she and her siblings would enjoy everything about the beautiful countryside.
She came to the United States in 1968 to attend Wooster College in Ohio. She came to Emporia in 1969 to finish her education at Emporia State University where she received her BS and MS in Business Administration. Jim and her married in Tehran, Iran in 1973, and the rest is history.
She received her Certified Financial Planning degree as well as Insurance and Investment licenses. She worked for New York Life for nearly 40 years earning sales achievement awards, national quality awards, million-dollar round table membership, and numerous company awards.
Dorine was a member of KAIFA, Kansas and National Financial Planners, served on the NAIFA Emporia board, and moderated many LUTC classes. Her community involvement was extensive and included the past president of the Emporia Friends of the Zoo, Altrusa of Emporia, Hand in Hand Hospice, and the 5th Judicial Community Corrections Committee. She was on the Executive Board of the Emporia Chamber of Commerce, Chairperson of the Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees and Foundation, Board member of Kansas Legal Services, ESU Foundation Board, United Methodist Church Foundation, ESU President’s Community Advisory Board, and her local PEO Chapter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church on November 5, 2022 at 1 pm. If you are unable to attend, you can live stream the service via www.fumchurch.org. Cremation is planned.
Surviving family members include: Pierre, Kristin, Clayton, Sloan, Nora, and Logan Harter of Wichita; Derrek, Kristin, Amelia, and Elizabeth Harter of Leawood; Erren, Melanie, Marley, and Layla Harter of Emporia. Also surviving are brother, Manucher Dilak, and sisters, Irene Dilak and Adline Hartman.
Dorine was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; brother, Ninus; and brother, Cyrus.
Memorials have been established in lieu of flowers and gifts: James and Dorine Harter International Scholarship at Emporia State University; Emporia Friends of the Zoo; Altrusa International of Emporia.
Please send donations c/o: Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, KS 66801.
