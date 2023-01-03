For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet.
“No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery.
The Emporia City Commission approved Ordinance 22-48 in November, which allows residents to keep up to four chickens in residential districts with a domestic farm animal permit.
The permit comes with a $50 application fee, which is paid yearly, and requires annual inspections. The city also has requirements for the size and location of the chicken enclosures, as well as maintenance standards for their upkeep.
According to the ordinance, chickens must remain inside of their enclosures at all times. Enclosures should have a minimum of 12 square feet per chicken, and to exceed 50 square feet in total.
Enclosures should be located “fully within the backyard of the owner or keeper of the chickens.”
Montgomery said applications for permits are turned into the city clerk’s office, at 104 E. Fifth Ave.
“Paper applications are available in her office and the application should be available online soon,” she said. “Chicken complaints should be made to Code Services.”
Concerns regarding chickens should be directed to City Code Services at 620-343-4274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.