Emporia City Commissioners reviewed proposals and renderings for improvements to some city parks during a Wednesday morning study session.
Improvements, which will be funded with a $500,000 drawdown from the Lake Kahola Fund at the Emporia Community Foundation, are slated for Fremont and Eastside parks.
City Manager Mark McAnarney said he, as well as parks staff, have also been contacted about improvements for the skate park, as well as improvements for bike paths and other recreational opportunities.
"We might want to look at, somehow to address that," he said. "There was an article a few months in the paper on the skate park."
McAnarney said the basketball project at Eastside park was still ongoing, but had been put on hold due to COVID-19. The hope for these parks projects, he said, was to get equipment on order now before the end of the year before the costs go up. That way, the city has the items on hand.
Commissioner Becky Smith asked if any improvements were planned for the gazebo at Fremont Park as well, along with the planned new playground equipment. McAnarney said those were planned for 2021 as well.
Commissioners also discussed the city's snow removal policy with Public Works Director Dean Grant, heading into the winter months.
Grant said Sixth and Twelfth avenues, Highway 99, Commercial and Merchant streets, a segment of South Avenue, and areas around the hospital, are considered the city's primary routes for removal.
He said all schools are included on secondary routes.
Grant also discussed capital improvements for the Municipal Airports, which includes edge lighting for the runway.
"This project will upgrade it to an LED system and get away from the 25 or 30 year old system we have currently," he said, noting that there should be a noticeable reduction in power usage and thus an energy cost-savings as a result.
The city would be reimbursed for 90% of the cost of the project, with the airport AIP grant coming from the FAA this year. The city's estimated cost is $8,150 of the $81,500 project. The project includes replacement of the runway lighting, runway guidance signs, wind cone and PAPI lights.
Commissioners expressed confusion over the project, which is an update to what the airport already has and whether it was related to the airports runway extension project.
Grant said the design for the entire length of the runway, including the new section that has not yet been built, was included in the costs.
Commissioner Rob Gilligan asked for a memo which included a full breakdown of everything related to the project.
Emporia State University President Allison Garrett also provided the commission with an update on higher education during the pandemic. She said ESU has done the best out of Kansas Board of Regents' schools, meaning they had the lowest decline during the pandemic.
Garrett said the university has been successful in shifting gears. They are still seeing program growth amid the stilted semester.
