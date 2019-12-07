Cierra Smith and Shawn Persell of Emporia are parents of twin sons, Carter Arlie and Mason Robert Persell, born Nov. 17 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Grandparents are Sheri and Andy Persell of Marysville, Andrew Smith of Strong City and Aimee and Danny Rupp of Moundridge. Great-grandparents are Delbert and Mary Hoffman of Haddam, Larry Smith of Arkansas, and the late Arlie Persell. Great-great-grandparents are Jo Wiggins of Marysville, Marie Coyle of Strong City, and the late Robert Coyle.
