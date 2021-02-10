Due to recent snowfall and extreme cold temperatures forecast to last into next week, the season opening Emporia State Softball Five State Classic scheduled for Feb. 19-21 has been postponed. It is tentatively rescheduled to be made up March 5-7 at the Trusler Sports Complex.
A total of 12 teams from five states were scheduled to compete in 32 games during the Classic. However with snow accumulated on all three fields, along with the forecast of additional snow and temperatures not expected to go above freezing until February 19, it was determined to postpone the tournament for two weeks. Ten teams are tentatively scheduled to compete in the rescheduled event.
Emporia State is now scheduled to start the season on Feb. 26 at the Washburn Invitational, weather permitting.
