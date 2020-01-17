The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau will host a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Wok, located 2804 West US-Highway 50, celebrating the grand opening of their new business.
The Golden Wok serves Chinese cuisine, super buffet, hibachi and sushi. Join this memorable moment and bring a friend. Ribbon cuttings are always open and free to the public to attend.
