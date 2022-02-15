Special to The Gazette
The School of Business at Emporia State University has received an extension of its business accreditation by AACSB International — The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
As of Feb. 8, 2022, a total of 926 institutions across 60 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business.
Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools and the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide. For over a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education and has been earned by less than 5% of the world’s business schools.
In the Feb. 8 press release released by AACSB, it mentions the rigorous process institutions go through to get accreditation or to extend it.
“Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation,” the release said.
“During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB’s accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.”
To maintain accreditation, Emporia State’s program completed this rigorous internal review that demonstrated its continued commitment to 14 quality standards related to faculty qualification, strategic management of resources, interactions of faculty and students, as well as a commitment to continuous improvement and achievement of learning goals in degree programs.
Ed Bashaw, dean of the School of Business, explained the importance of this reaccreditation.
“In summary, the goals of our School of Business are to deliver academic programs of distinction; provide transformational experiences; enhance partnerships with the business community and contribute to economic growth of the region; and develop a climate of creativity supporting applied scholarship and innovation,” he said. “The process of preparing for an accreditation is ongoing: It doesn’t just happen months prior to the visit, it is an ongoing, continuous improvement process. Constantly preparing is only accomplished because our faculty and staff know how vital accreditation is to the School of Business. It is a total team effort. Extending our AACSB Accreditation reaffirms our commitment to the quality of our education.”
Marc Fusaro, associate dean of the School of Business, is grateful for the team effort to achieve this accreditation.
“This accreditation visit focused on Assurance of Learning and the connection between our mission, strategy, and activities. The accreditation team was especially impressed with our system of high-impact learning activities which includes faculty/student research, field trips, and our work with our clubs and organizations,” he said
The School of Business is planning a number of activities this summer to celebrate its reaffirmation of accreditation. Details of these activities will be made available as plans are finalized.
Interim Provost Gary Wyatt is proud the School of Business has been accredited by AACSB since 2002.
“We are thrilled by the decision of the AACSB to extend the accreditation of ESU’s School of Business,” Wyatt said. “The School of Business continues to excel in providing outstanding, high-impact, educational experiences to our students that prepares them for rewarding careers.
“Achieving and maintaining accreditation requires an extraordinary team effort and we are delighted that those efforts were recognized. I would like to extend my congratulations and my gratitude to the faculty and staff of the School of Business for their professionalism, dedication, and educational excellence.”
AACSB International — The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to over 1,700 member organizations and more than 900 accredited business schools worldwide.
For more information on AACSB, visit www.aacsb.edu.
