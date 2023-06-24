EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
The CASA of the Flint Hills volunteers who celebrated their work to help community children within the foster care system Wednesday night at a well-deserved recognition fiesta.
Recent EHS graduate Nikki Enriquez, who was invited to speak to around 4,000 educators at the AVID 2023 Summer Institute. Way to go, Nikki!
Longtime Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright who will retire this fall after 10 years with the hospital. We all wish you the best in your retirement!
Cade, along with his worm Cheetah, and Zane and his worm, Super Stretchy Max, who took first and second place respectively in the Emporia Public Library worm races. Great job!
All the Emporians who gathered to celebrate Juneteenth last weekend. This federal holiday - which celebrates the emancipation of the last enslaved peoples in the United States in 1865 - is such an important celebration and reminder that history should not be forgotten, as well as a call to ensure a better future.
The Northern Heights trap team, which is going to state for the second straight year.
Lebo-Waverly’s Drew Konrade and Northern Heights’ Kolden Rybergthe, who were both selected to play on Kansas All-State Baseball teams. Emporia’s Owen Ruge; Lebo-Waverly’s Corey Reese, Isaac Durst and Addison Smith; Chase County’s Cal Kohlmeier, Mitch Budke and Brock Griffin and Southern Lyon County’ Ethan Redeker and Braydon Rowler were all selected as honorable mentions.
Shayla Gaulding
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.