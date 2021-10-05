Mary Ellen Ginavan of Emporia passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Emporia Place at the age of 83.
Mary was born October 29, 1937 in Quapaw, Oklahoma, the daughter of George and Beatrice Bingham Root. She and her four sisters moved to Baxter Springs, Kansas during childhood, where she later met Duane Ginavan who was visiting her Sunday School class. They were married on August 28, 1960 and enjoyed 55 years of marriage before Duane’s death on April 28, 2016.
Mary attended Pittsburg State University and graduated from the KU Medical Center with a nursing degree in 1960. She spent her remaining years caring about others including her family, countless school children in Emporia as a school nurse, and in daily conversations with friends and health care workers.
Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed reading, tending her flower garden, watching sporting events, fishing, and fried chicken. She inherited her mother’s love of quilting, and she created many beautiful quilts which she shared with family and friends. Her greatest joy was her love for all of her family and her pride in each and every one.
Mary had a deep faith in God and was an active member of First Christian Church in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: sons, Stephen Ginavan of Frontenac, Kansas, and Dan (Jen) Ginavan of Lawrence, Kansas; daughter, Dana (Joe) Witten of Emporia; grandchildren, Josie Kindhart, Blaze (Kelsey) Witten, Broc Ginavan, Bria Ginavan, Isabelle Ginavan, Logan Ginavan, Tenley Ginavan, and Declan Ginavan; great-grandchildren, Clara and Laura Kindhart; sisters, Georgianna Dorrell of Pontiac, Missouri, Sue (Ken) Ingram of Seabrook Island, South Carolina, Jean (Ray) Martin of San Jose, California, and Pat (Jules) Emig of Stillwater, Oklahoma; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, and daughter Laura Ginavan Livingston.
Her family is grateful for the loving care she received from the staff at Emporia Place and also from Hand-in-Hand Hospice.
Cremation is planned with a graveside service at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Patio Garden at Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a walk outdoors, a good book, or a plate of fried chicken.
Memorial contributions to the Emporia Public Library or the First Christian Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
