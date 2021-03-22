The Emporia Senior Center is closed and in quarantine through April 5 due to COVID-19 exposure.
Executive Director Ian Boyd is urging anyone who has not had their complete vaccinations — or has been diagnosed with COVID during the past 6 months — to contact their primary health provider or the Flint Hills Community Health Center.
All activities and events are suspended until further notice.
The senior center thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding at this time.
