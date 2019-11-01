Mackenzie DiMarco arrived at Emporia State with plenty of high school accolades as one of the all-time leading scorers in the state of Missouri, but coach Bryan Sailer cautioned her that things wouldn't come as easily at the Hornets' level of play.
Well, she might not get to 300, or even 100, but with at minimum two more games to play, she tied the single season scoring mark at ESU with her 17th goal in a 1-0 victory over Washburn.
"It's pretty amazing," DiMarco said. "To come here as a freshman and set that record is pretty cool."
The score for DiMarco was anything but simple, coming on her third shot of the day. This time, a chip shot over Washburn keeper Raegan Wells, was good, though both collided and DiMarco remained still on the ground for several moments after before her team helped her to her feet.
"She kept pushing and good things happen if you keep pushing the pressure up there (in front)," Sailer said. "(She) stayed with that ball and it found the back of the net."
It gave the Hornets their 11th win of the year and sixth shutout. ESU's Jillian Patton had three saves as her team outshot the Ichabods, 12-5.
"(The) defense has done an excellent job," Sailer said. "We've been covering for each other, ball-winning in the back, timely tackles, stuff like that.
"It was a hard fought game. We just had to keep pushing and hope that we'd break through and we did, finally."
ESU (11-4-2, 6-2-2) will host the regular season finale at 2 p.m. Sunday against Nebraska-Kearney.
(0) comments
