Emporia shoppers might have to be patient — or lucky — to grab some highly sought-after items.
During the past week, cleaning and sanitary supplies such as Lysol, hand sanitizer and bathroom tissue have flown off the shelves about as quickly as they've been put out as residents prepare for worst-case scenarios associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The threat of having to quarantine inside the home for long periods of time — which is now happening in Italy — has prompted many shoppers to stock up on the necessities.
"It's a stressful time, and I think everybody is just very scared," Reeble's Country Mart Manager Sara Rempel said.
Cayenne Ast was picking up a few items at Reeble's on Sunday afternoon after she was unable to get some of her usual purchases online.
She said she usually buys her groceries in bulk online through Sam's Club, but the store in Topeka didn't have some items in stock this weekend. She checked Walmart's online ordering, as well, and again was unable to get everything she needed.
"It's nuts, the amount of stuff they're out of," Ast said.
She was able to find what she needed at Reeble's, though bathroom tissue and select cleaning supplies were not on her list. As for now, she said she plans to go with her normal shopping list.
"We're not quarantined at my house," she said.
When those high-demand items are in stock, stores have put a limit on how many can be purchased per customer in an attempt to meet the needs of all shoppers.
Dillons, for example, had a sign on its door informing shoppers that they would be limited to three "cleaning supplies, paper goods and medicine."
Sunday, those three items were mostly out of stock as the regular Sunday afternoon shopping rush was on.
"I'm just picking up a few things for my business; I own a hair salon," said one Dillons shopper, who preferred not to be identified by name. "I'm already stocked up at home. What I want to know is, have people not been cleaning their homes before this?"
She said, however, that she wasn't surprised by how much certain items were picked over.
Dillons has so far not announced any changes in its hours of operation, but that is not the case for all Emporia retailers.
Reeble's was one of a few stores in Emporia which have adjusted their hours to allow staff more time to not only re-stock shelves, but also clean and sanitize the store.
The local grocer along with sister store Good's Cash Saver, beginning Monday, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
"We understand your shopping experience will be different," said Matt Good, owner of both locations. "Our goal is to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this unprecedented global situation together."
Along with the altered store hours, a written statement from Good said some services may be limited or discontinued temporarily to allow employees to focus on areas of high demand. He added that the increased demand across the globe has created a strain on supply chains everywhere.
"We are in close contact with our suppliers and manufacturers in an effort to limit shortages on essential items," the statement read.
Walmart will also be changing its hours to adjust for the increased demand and need to more thoroughly clean. Sunday afternoon, items such as those listed above along with many non-perishable food items such as beans and canned vegetables along with bread, milk and eggs were either completely out of stock or in short supply.
Emporia, like all Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets, adjusted its hours from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. daily, beginning Sunday.
"As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules," Walmart said in a written release. "As a reminder, we have a temporary COVID-19 emergency leave policy to support associates at this unprecedented time.
"To our associates, thank you for your incredible work during this time. I know it hasn’t always been easy, but your entire Walmart family is so proud of what you are doing and the important difference you are making, both for your neighbors and for your country."
