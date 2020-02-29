Chelsie Elizabeth Glover and Alexander Baldwin of Emporia announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Mark and Lisa Glover of Wichita. She is a 2018 graduate of Eisenhower High School and attends Emporia State University.
The bride-groom elect is the son of Richard and Jennifer Baldwin of Emporia. He is a 2019 graduate of Emporia High School and attends Flint Hills Technical College.
The couple plans to marry June 27 in Emporia.
