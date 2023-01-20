The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center is asking that all donations be dropped off during business hours, following a recent string of thefts outside of the building.
“We have our donation times, but people drop off donations during non-business hours and there has been a lot of theft going on, stealing donations and then people digging through our dumpsters and stringing out trash,” store manager Amy Stein said.
Stein said multiple items have been stolen from outside the building, including in one instance, a flat-screen television.
EPD Captain Lisa Hayes said the investigation into the thefts, including three donation boxes and a television, is ongoing. She estimates the value of the items stolen to total around $390.
Hayes also encouraged residents to ensure all belongings are secure.
“We're getting a lot of stuff just throughout town in general,” Hayes said. “ …Whether it be business or personal, lock their vehicles, lock their house.”
Stein encouraged all who wish to donate to the Salvation Army to bring items inside the store, at 520 Constitution St., during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“Or they can contact the Salvation Army and we can always make arrangements,” she added.
Anyone with information on the thefts is encouraged to reach out to EPD at 620-343-4200.
