It was a tale of two halves for the Emporia High girls basketball team Tuesday evening in Topeka as the Trojans would come back from a deficit at the break to win their 25th straight by a score of 61-45.
Grace Gilpin opened the scoring for the Lady Spartans on the night with a shot from beyond the arc, affording EHS a lead throughout the opening minutes as Topeka shooters struggled from the field early. The Trojans would find their shooting streak after a quick timeout however, continuing an 8-0 run to grab an 8-3 advantage before falling behind by one at the end of the period, 11-10, as EHS enjoyed an 8-0 run of its own.
The Spartans would continue to keep pace throughout the second quarter, heading into the locker room with a 24-23 advantage even without their usual presence inside. The inability to find opportunities down low was alleviated by strong guard play from the trio of Allie Baker, Gracie Gilpin and Macie Adams, who combined for 20 in the opening 16 minutes of play.
Topeka High came out of the half looking like a different team, finding consistency on both sides of the ball through the play of junior forward Nijaree Canady. Using her size to find shots in close — and contest the majority of the Spartan looks within 10-feet of the basket — Canady would outscore EHS 11-9 in the third quarter alone, boosting the Trojans to a 48-33 advantage at the whistle. She would go on to finish with 21 on the night, earning a double-double with 12 boards and providing problem after problem for the Spartans on offense, being one of the biggest factors in Emporia’s 19 turnovers.
The Trojans’ 25-point third period would be too much for the Lady Spartans to overcome in the fourth, especially as E-High shooters — with the exception of Gilpin — began to cool off a bit in the second half.
Gilpin turned in one of her best-ever performances with the Spartans, finishing with a career-high 19 points behind 8-10 foul shooting in the final quarters. Rebecca Snyder — who had been the source of much of EHS’s offense heading into Tuesday’s game — finished without a basket on the night, seeing her playing time limited due to fouls.
The Lady Spartans (2-2) will look to get back on the winning side of things with a Friday home matchup against Great Bend. Tip from Emporia High School is set for 6 p.m.
EHS - Gilpin (19), Adams (9), Baker (8), Peak (4), Garcia (1), Kirmer (4)
EHS — 11 13 9 12- 45
Topeka — 10 13 25 13- 61
