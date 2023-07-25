You just can’t ban it.
You can put up a stop sign or a stop light, but some won’t stop at it.
You can put up blinking red lights at a train crossing, but some will run right through it.
You can put up no dumping signs and some will still do it.
You can barricade a street and someone will just move it.
No neon signs of warning can keep the masses from it.
No “Danger, Danger Will Robinson,” will cease their quest for it.
No amount of harassment or cajoling will keep them from looking into it.
No fines or levies will stop the search for it.
So, go ahead. Knock yourself out.
Lock them up in a closet and throw away the key.
Secure the building with only one way in and one way out.
Use all your power and all your clout.
But, in the end you will come to see.
You didn’t even delay it.
Only sent it underground.
To a place that can’t be found.
Because of your fear,
You’ll never find out
Just why in the world
You just can’t ban it.
So instead of trying to ban a book.
Stop trying to ban it and read a book.
Mic McGuire
Emporia
(1) comment
The German Nazi Party not just banned books but burned them. Their goal: control the message, rewrite history. Those that control the past, control the present. Those that control the present, control the future. Hitler snuck up on the Germans, let's not fall for it, learn from history!!
