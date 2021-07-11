A Shawnee, Kan. man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle across county lines Saturday night.
According to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Jamison T. Durkee, 23, was arrested at the Matfield Green service center by Kansas Highway Patrol early Sunday morning, but the initial call began at 10:32 p.m. Saturday night.
Deputy Brandon Early said Lyon County deputies were dispatched to the Coffey County-Lyon County line for reports of a reckless driver at that time. The driver was said to be traveling "in excess of 100 mph and failing to maintain a lane." A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black 2021 Mazda CV at mile marker 137 on I-35, but the vehicle failed to yield. Vehicle pursuit was initiated.
"The pursuit continued south on I-35 until it reached the Kansas Turnpike, where the vehicle went south onto I-335," Early said in a written release. "Lyon County Deputies, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol, continued to pursue the suspect. Kansas Turnpike Troopers were able to successfully deflate the suspects tires using a spike strip. The suspect vehicle came to a stop at mile post 96 of the Kansas Turnpike, just south of the Matfield service center, where the suspect exited his vehicle and ran east into a nearby field. A perimeter was set up with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol, Chase County Sheriff’s Office, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Reading Benefit Fire Department, who utilized their drone. However, the suspect was not located."
Early said it was discovered the vehicle had been stolen from Grandview, Mo. earlier in the day on Saturday.
Durkee was later located in the early morning hours at the Matfield Green service center by the Kansas Highway Patrol. He was transported to Newman Regional Health to be treated for minor injuries and later transported to the Lyon County Detention Center where formal charges are pending.
(1) comment
Our LEOs are getting really good at dealing with this. That's the Good News and the Bad. No one was seriously hurt this time, but it's getting way too common.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.