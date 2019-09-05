The Chase County Commission addressed concerns about the BNSF Railway proposed road construction Friday morning at its regular meeting.
Wes and Marcia Bailey of TS Ranch read about the commission’s previous meeting, during which Road Supervisor Thom Kirk discussed a BNSF road construction proposal. BNSF held a meeting to discuss constructing a road along the tracks from the old crossing at the north end of Bazaar to Norton Creek Road in order to allow for an alternate route when a train is passing. The aim is to aid resident and emergency personnel transportation.
The Baileys own land from T Road to Bazaar, and their concern came from not being communicated with when Kirk and Commissioner Bill Fillmore discussed receiving positive feedback from the affected landowners. The Baileys were both looking for clarification and voicing their opposition.
Kirk said his information came from BNSF. It is not a county proposal.
“What I meant was the clientele out there,” Fillmore said. “If I said landowners, I misspoke.”
Fillmore further clarified that the individuals with whom he spoke were residents on the further side of the crossing, rather than the proposed road.
Chase County Chamber
Pat Larkin and Jen Laird with the Chase County Chamber of Commerce came to the commission with updates regarding the chamber’s work toward the Internet broadband initiative they have taken on.
Over the last several years, the chamber has been working toward alternatives for broadband service in Chase County, but it has been challenging, Laird said.
“The majority of the county does not have adequate speeds, affordable speeds,” she said. “It’s a quality of life, educational issue, health care issue, agricultural issue; so it’s something that’s a high priority from an economic development standpoint and community development standpoint.”
The past year and a half has involved establishing a task force and learning the process. The chamber received a grant from the Trusler Foundation, which it used to fund an engineering study.
They moved through three phases of broadband to reach county-wide broadband access.
Larkin and Laird met with different suppliers to discuss the county’s needs in the business districts, residential districts and rural areas. The chamber then created an open survey for residents and businesses to express their needs and wants. The survey can be found on the chamber’s website, or paper copies can be picked up at the county office or the Strong City and Cottonwood Falls city buildings.
The chamber has received 211 responses, so far, and is encouraging more. One of the main concerns is the ability for students to use school-provided technology for online work.
Larkin discussed the advantages and disadvantages of different providers. The next step would be a financial feasibility study. Based on the survey information, it would calculate the cost for the end-user.
“I really don’t think it would be a good thing for us to try to do a bond thing,” Larkin said. “I don’t think we can stand it from a tax perspective … so we’ll just have to figure out some other ways to do it, and there are some other ways to do it.”
Detention Facility
Chase County Jail Administrator Larry Sigler came to the commission with a report on changes to the Chase County Detention Center since its inspection.
Out of 14 violations, three were pertinent, and one was in regard to a fireproof cabinet they have not had for 10 years, according to Sigler.
There were some areas of dissonance with regulations the facility does not allow and regulations the inspector marked as a violation. To remain aligned with the facility’s regulations, some of the areas of violation will not be changed.
Currently, there are 141 detainees, about 95 ICE detainees, 24 Douglas and Sedgwick County detainees and two Morris County detainees.
Sigler also came with a cooler update. Building an offset structure for $3,500 would be cheaper than building a cooler within five feet of the building, which would require antifreeze lines and pump and other additional work that would increase the price.
The commission asked Sigler to put out for bids for the cooler.
Sigler also told the commission the facility is anticipating the need for an outside recreation area for ICE detainees, in an already-fenced area that only needs razor wire added and asked commissioners to view all possible options for location, since the pre-existing area is not ideal.
The commission agreed.
“I’m in favor of doing one thing at a time, so let’s work on … whatever is most important,” Fillmore said. The cooler is the priority.
Fillmore also pointed out that the last treasurer’s report showed over $1 million in the facility’s account.
“I want to commend you on that,” Fillmore said, “because I think when you took over a couple years ago, we were down to about $200,000 or so, and we’ve spent a ton of money. That says a lot for your leadership.”
Cedar Point
Fire Station
Chase County Fire Chief Steve Fillmore reported station number 1 is seeking bids for construction of a 60-for-by-60-foot metal building. For more information, contact Fillmore at 620-220-0258.
Fillmore said they are working through a slow process moving toward newer equipment.
“And TBS has shared with us that they’re expecting some of the bigger counties to be trading in some more equipment, so … it is a good start for us,” Kirk said.
Aside from radios, due to some storm damage, an adjuster came Tuesday. There’s a $10,000 deductible for any county building under the county’s hail and wind damage coverage.
Courthouse
Roof Bid
The county received three pre-bids and one actual bid for the courthouse roof construction. Riley Construction Company out of Wamego is a company with which Ben Moore is familiar. He said he has done about 20 projects with them.
The estimated cost is $130,450. The commission approved the bid.
Construction would begin about 30 days after the notice to proceed. Moore said it would take about 60 days to complete the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.