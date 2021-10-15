EMPORIA - Irene M. Mishler, 88, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Sunset Manor in Waverly.
Irene May Blankley was born May 16, 1933 in Minneola, Kansas, the daughter of Walter Ulysess and Opal Marie (Hamilton) Blankley. She graduated from Hartford High School in 1950.
She worked in floor covering sales for many years and later co-owned and operated Carpet & More in Emporia with her son, Brian, for 34 years.
Irene will be forever remembered by four daughters, Diane (Dennis) Andrews of Neosho Rapids, Carol (Simon) Danborg of Emporia, Donna (John) Kitt of Lebo and Linda Mock of Hartford; two sons, Marvin (Tammy) Kelley of Lebo, Scott (Sonia) Kelley of Douglass, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Jane Kelley of Emporia; a sister, Joann Bath of Jacksonville, Florida; a brother, Walter Blankley, Jr. of Emporia; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, George Blankley; a son, Brian Kelley and a granddaughter, Amanda Mock.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church in Emporia. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, south of Emporia. Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
