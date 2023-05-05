Emporia State University has joined with a growing contingent of Kansas Board of Regents universities and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall in their support for legislation that would "accurately report on the outcomes of college students, including components like enrollment rates, completion, and post-college success across colleges and various programs."
According to Marshall's office, the College Transparency Act would give students and their families access to information about colleges and areas of study to best fit their needs. The goal of the legislation is to help families make more transparent decisions when looking at higher education options.
The College Transparency ACt would require user-friendly websites that students and parents can access that "ensures transparent, informative, and accessible data." Marshall said allowing colleges and universities to skew statistics and data to attract students was "immoral and unfair."
“Deciding whether to attend college or not is one of the biggest choices students will make in their lifetimes, and they should know what they’re getting into before making that choice,” Marshall said in a release. “This commonsense bill will provide students with important information about each institution's outcomes like the average debt, graduation rates, and starting salaries for graduates of every college in America. I’m proud to support this bill and help empower students to make the best possible choice to meet their career goals after high school and beyond.”
Emporia State University president Ken Hush told The Gazette that the university supported easier access to that information.
“Emporia State University supports the College Transparency Act as one more tool that prospective students and their families can use to make informed decisions," he said. "The information is available but not always easy to find. We know that more students today come to college with a plan to graduate for the career they have chosen. The College Transparency Act will help them find the right higher education institution for their goals."
University of Kansas chancellor Doug Girod agreed.
“Families and students should have access to all relevant information as they consider their higher education opportunities," Girod said. "The College Transparency Act will help families make the best decisions for their situation through access to data such as enrollment, degree completion, and post-college success from the universities they are considering. The understanding of student success at universities and a comparison between the cost to attend a university and potential job placement and lifetime earnings are important factors in the value of a degree."
Girod's sentiment was echoed by Kansas State University president Richard Linton.
"Kansas State University welcomes the passage of the College Transparency Act and appreciates Senator Marshall’s sponsorship of this important legislation," he said. "As a land-grant university, K-State strives to be accessible to all Kansans and the data this bill provides to students, families, universities and others will help tell a complete story of student outcomes."
