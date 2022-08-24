A portion of Weaver Street will close next week while Evergy replaces a broken utility pole.
According to the city of Emporia, Weaver Street between U.S. Highway 50 and Sixth Avenue will be closed beginning Sept. 1. Work is expected to last one or two days, weather permitting.
There will be signage indicating a truck detour to K-99 Highway/Commercial Street to Logan Avenue to Weaver Street. For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260.
