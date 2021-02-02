A Missouri man who pleaded guilty to battery of a law enforcement officer in Lyon County in 2018 is set to appear in front of the Kansas Supreme Court this week.
Robert J. Robison III will appear at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Robison pleaded no contest to one count of battery of a law enforcement officer in Jan. 2018 after he had been detained at the Lyon County Detention Center for reportedly assaulting two Greenwood County Sheriff’s officers.
Undersheriff John Koelsch reported things escalated at the jail when the detention staff reported Robison refused to remove obstructions from his camera and door window.
According to Koelsch, detention staff attempted negotiations with Robison prior to entering the cell. Upon entering, three detention officers were battered by Robison who attacked them as they entered. Full details of the case can be found here.
As part of his sentence, the district court required Robison to pay $2,648.56 in restitution to reimburse a workers compensation insurance carrier that paid the medical expenses of the law enforcement officer injured as a result of the battery.
On appeal, Robison claimed the order of restitution violates both Section 5 of the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights and the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. He also claimed the district court erred in awarding restitution to be paid to an insurance carrier.
The Court of Appeals rejected his claims and affirmed the order of restitution. Issues on review are whether the Court of Appeals erred in concluding: 1) Section 5 of the Kansas Bill of Rights does not protect a jury-trial right to determine restitution in a criminal case; and 2) Kansas' criminal restitution statues do not violate the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution and Apprendi.
