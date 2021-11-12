The Emporia Gazette
A Madison man was killed and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck south of Olpe early Friday afternoon.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Jay Turner was driving a 1990 Ford Econoline van southbound on Road R when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F350 pickup truck traveling eastbound on Road 30. The accident occurred around 12:22 p.m.
The other driver was 62-year-old Justin Sage, also of Madison.
Turner’s van overturned in the roadway and he died at the scene, according to Deputy Jody Meyers. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Sage, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Newman Regional Health via private vehicle for suspected injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.