Emporia's playgrounds and the Peter Pan Park splash pad may be one step closer to opening after Wednesday afternoon's meeting of the Emporia City Commission.
City Manager Mark McAnarney said staff had been reviewing the requirements for reopening playground equipment. Playground equipment, he said, technically could be open to the public during Phase 2 — the phase in which Lyon County is currently situated — so long as certain parameters are met.
"The problem is, we had to enforce social distancing and that's hard to do with limited staff," he said, adding that the guidelines are less restrictive during Phase 3.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman asked if posted signage at the playgrounds would suffice for enforcing social distancing rules. McAnarney said it could be, but it was still a matter of looking at how the city would enforce any violations.
Commissioner Jon Geitz was adamant that the parks should open by Monday, regardless of whether the county moved into Phase 3 or not.
"I think if Phase 2 says we could have opened them up two weeks ago, we need to open up our parks and splash pad June 8 regardless of if we go into Phase 3 on June 8," he said. "Legally, if we can be open and the recommendation is to enforce social distancing — there's a lot of laws on our books that we are required to enforce that we all have a social contract as individuals [to uphold]."
Geitz said everyone knows not to run stop signs in their vehicles even though law enforcement isn't posted at every single stop sign all over town.
"I'm pretty forceful on this but it's time to start allowing some sort of activity," he said.
County commissioners are expected to make a decision on moving into the next phase of reopening Thursday morning.
More information about the playgrounds and splash pad reopening will be released in the coming days.
Health orders
Commissioners also discussed some confusion on the enforcement of a public health order currently in place that prevents certain establishments — such as bars and night clubs — from opening and serving customers inside during Phase 2.
The Gym, a local bar, was cited for defying that order last week and owner Matt Flowers faces up to a $500 fine.
Brinkman, who owns Bourbon Cowboy, and Commissioner Becky Smith, who owns Twin Rivers Winery, had questions as to why certain establishments were not permitted to open but customers could go to a combined bar and restaurant and sit and drink for several hours with no issue.
Lyon County Health Officer Renee Hively and Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern said they understood the confusion and frustration. Millbern said the county's public health department had to do its best to enforce a statewide order.
Now, it is doing its best to enforce countywide orders.
Other business
Commissioners also:
^Approved an agreement with KDOT for partial funding of a street resurfacing project
^Approved an ordinance to rezone a parcel of land west of 4700 W. Hwy. 50 to light industrial for potential development
^Approved an ordinance to annex a parcel of land west of 4700 W. Hwy. 50 into the City of Emporia for city utilities
^Authorized the city to match KDHE requirements for water fluoridation
^Approved an ordinance to utilize AWWA standard polyethylene tubing
^Accepted a grant from the USDA
