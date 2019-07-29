Mildred A. Gunkel, 81, the loving wife to Calvin L. Gunkel for 61 years, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, conducted by Pastor Gene Huston, United Methodist Church, Neosho Rapids, Kansas. Cremation will follow the service. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.
Mildred was the youngest of four daughters born to E.P. Brickley and Nora Barrett Brickley on May 18, 1938 in Emporia, KS. In 1957 she graduated from Roosevelt High School. On June 8, 1957 she married the love of her life, Calvin Gunkel at the United Methodist Church in Neosho Rapids. This union resulted in two daughters, Emily Gunkel and Linda Raber, both of Emporia.
Mildred’s mission in life was to assist her husband in building their life together. These tasks included working while he attended college, managing the apartments that Calvin had designed and built, assisting with the building process by cleaning up after the various construction crews, and countless hours advocating for the mentally disabled. She enjoyed traveling, needlework, and baking.
Surviving family members include her daughters, Emily Gunkel and Linda (Max) Raber both of Emporia. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Marjorie Willey, Mary Madden, Marie Waudby; sister in law, Mildred Slead; brothers in laws, Tom Richardson, Marvin Willey, Richard Madden, and Norman Waudby.
A memorial has been established with the Emporia Express in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at robertsblue.com.
