The first extreme heatwave of August is moving on, but slowly.
After Emporia's hottest day of the year Tuesday, Chase County was left out of a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday morning.
Greenwood and Lyon Counties remain in the advisory until 7 p.m., with a heat index of 105 possible in Emporia.
“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” a notice from Topeka said.
Emporia first responders saw a bit of that Tuesday. As the temperature reached 105 at the airport with a heat index of 110, a fire department spokesman confirmed one person was transported to a hospital with heat exhaustion.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun,” the NWS advisory added.
While the Topeka area had a pop-up thunderstorm Wednesday morning, Emporia's best chance for rain Wednesday comes after 3 p.m. The area remains in a level-one “marginal” zone for severe storms.
Daily highs may cool a bit Thursday. But sunny days with highs of 95-98 are expected through Sunday.
Tuesday's high of 105 was not a record for Emporia. The temperature hit 112 degrees on August 2, 2011.
Cottonwood Falls was relatively cooler Tuesday, with a high of 98.
