Local media organizations are joining forces to raise money for the Salvation Army of Lyon County this weekend with the Red Kettle Campaign Kick-off.
From 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Emporia Gazette staff will ring the bell at Walmart’s grocery entrance, while KVOE staff will be stationed at Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply from 8 a.m. - noon. MyTown Media will be stationed at Walmart’s pharmacy entrance from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m..
“We are excited to take part in the Red Kettle Campaign,” said publisher Chris Walker. “The Salvation Army of Lyon County does a lot of great work for our community.”
Salvation Army Capt. Mylie Hadden said the goal is to raise $30,000 — or $6,000 per week — this year over the five week campaign. If that goal is met, a private donor will donate an additional $5,000 toward the campaign.
“We do a lot [with the money],” she said. “We do emergency assistance, where if someone has a rental eviction or a utility disconnect notice, our case manager will negotiate with the landlord. We can help pay the rent or pay their utliity bill to keep their house and prevent homelessness.”
Hadden said Salvation Army’s food pantry also helps with food insecurity. People can come in three days a week by appointment to access the food pantry.
“We also have the ministry side of it,” she said. “We want to give people emotional and spiritual care with our ministries.”
All of the money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign stays local, Hadden added.
“We’ve had a lot of calls for people that in our direct mail, there’s an address for Iowa,” she said. “That’s a centralized mailbox, but even though it says Iowa, it still comes to us. It’s all based on a donor’s zip code.”
Hadden said the Salvation Army is still seeking volunteers to ring the bells throughout the campaign. Right now, the Salvation Army is offering a special incentive for new bell ringers — a limited edition Kansas City Chiefs beanie. You can find more information on by following @thesalvationarmyofemporia on Facebook, or visiting www.registertoring.com.
There are other ways to help over the holidays, too. The Salvation Army Angel Trees will soon be posted at Walmart and Bluestem, where people can adopt a child by taking the tag off of that tree and purchasing gifts. Gifts should be returned to the Salvation Army by Dec. 16 so gift deliveries can be made before Christmas.
“We encourage groups to adopt a whole family,” Hadden said. “If you have a business where all of your coworkers would like to adopt a larger family of four — six children, that’s really cool to do as a business or group.”
The Red Kettle Campaign ends Dec. 24.
