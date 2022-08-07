An Emporia man will be sentenced in September after being found guilty of two counts of rape and four other charges.
A Lyon County jury convicted Victor Cardona-Rivera, 25, on six of eight counts Friday. It was the end of a week-long retrial, after a previous jury deadlocked on the charges in April.
Prosecutors said Cardona-Rivera attacked a woman that he knew at a west Emporia home in early September 2021. Police said he threatened the woman and her toddler-aged child with a weapon before raping her.
The jury of seven men and five women found Cardona-Rivera guilty not only of rape, but aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal sodomy, criminal threat and aggravated battery.
He was acquitted of aggravated assault and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim.
The first jury acquitted Cardona-Rivera of a separate aggravated battery charge.
District Judge W. Lee Fowler ordered Cardona-Rivera held without bond in the Lyon County Jail. He scheduled the sentencing for Wednesday, September 21.
Kansas statutes indicate Cardona-Rivera could receive between 25-40 years for each rape conviction.
