Wayne L. Jeffrey, 86, died March 30, 2020, at Wilshire at Lakewood, Lee’s Summit, MO. Wayne was born February 7, 1934, in Cottonwood Falls, to Ellsworth and Emily Ruth (Merrit) Jeffrey. Wayne served in the United States Army from January 1957 to October 1957. He completed Cooking and Baking courses at Fort Riley, then was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. He worked as a foreman for Kansas Lumber Company, and later Mark II Lumber in Emporia. Wayne enjoyed growing a vegetable garden, cooking, baking and he would share his baked treats in the community, especially during the holiday season. He was the 1997 volunteer of the year for Habitat for Humanity, helped at the nursing home he lived at and was a huge high school and college basketball fan. His favorite teams were KU, K-State, ESU, Emporia High and The Chase County Bulldogs.
On June 17, 1956, he married Mary Alice Bourland in Cottonwood Falls. They shared 51 years of marriage before her death on December 10, 2007.
Wayne is survived by: sons, Doug Jeffrey and wife Kelly of Granby, CO, Brad Jeffrey and wife Carolyn of Lee’s Summit, MO; and granddaughter, Caitlin Jeffrey of Lee’s Summit, MO and fiancé, Daniel Riekena of Kansas City, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, a private family graveside will take place in Bazaar Cemetery. Friends may call from 1-5 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, family will not be present. Memorial donations may be made to Chase County Recreation Commission, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220,
Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
