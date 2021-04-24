The American Legion Post 5 will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans, their spouses and their caregivers from 2:30-6:30 pm on Wednesday, April 28.
Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-574-8387 ext. 54453.
The vaccine on-hand for the clinic will be the Moderna vaccine.
