The Emporia Gazette
The Lions Club of Emporia celebrated Flag Day with a display of patriotism Monday afternoon.
The club, set up at the Prairie Street bridge overlooking Interstate 35, displayed American flags to passing vehicles on the highway below while Lions Club members waved small flags to the passing cars and trucks.
