Gary Charles Grose of Gardner, KS and longtime summer resident of Estes Park, CO died peacefully in his cabin in Estes Park on Friday, July 10, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Gary was born on October 25, 1935 in Dodge City, KS to Doral and Nina Grose.
He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and a graduate in 1959 of the University of Kansas. He worked for 37 years for JC Penny CO as an Asst Buyer, Buyer and Manager. He was an avid Kiwanis member for 35 years, and was also an enthusiastic barbershop singer.
Gary married Jill Runnells Grose on June 14, 1969 in Kansas City. They have three wonderful children, Steve (Nicki), Dave (Bridget) and Heather and two grandchildren, Brennan and Lexi.
They just celebrated their 51st anniversary two weeks before his death.
Gary is survived by his beautiful wife, their loving children and grandchildren, who all reside close to home in Gardner, KS; his sister, Judy Masters (Dick) of Dodge City, KS and numerous nieces and nephews. He was loved and he will truly be missed.
Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to share a memory of Gary and leave a message for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.